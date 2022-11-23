$66,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-744-3306
2021 Ford Transit
250 Van Med. Roof 148in. WB | Full Contractor Upfit Package
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9443487
- Stock #: PFP-265
- VIN: 1FTBR1C80MKA10091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 35,638 KM
Vehicle Description
Full Contractor Upfit package including 120v Inverter
Medium Roof 148" Wheelbase, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, Back up Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/USB Radio, A/C, Power Mirrors, Sliding Passenger Cargo Door, Traction Control, Power Windows & Locks,
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2021 FORD TRANSIT 250 is in EXCELLENT Condition.
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!
