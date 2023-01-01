Menu
2021 GMC Savana

45,000 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10532796
  • VIN: 1gtw7af71m1287459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped and ready to work, basic factory till October 28/2024 or 60,000km, factory powertrain warranty till October 28/2026 or 160,000km

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

519-577-5617
