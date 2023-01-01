$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Savana
2021 GMC Savana
Location
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10532796
- VIN: 1gtw7af71m1287459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Nicely equipped and ready to work, basic factory till October 28/2024 or 60,000km, factory powertrain warranty till October 28/2026 or 160,000km
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
