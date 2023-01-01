$47,995+ tax & licensing
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Savana
10'
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9710839
- VIN: 1GTW7AFP1M1176359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
MANY TO CHOOSE FROM - price includes safety and service, HST and lic extra
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5