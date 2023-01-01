Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Savana

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

10'

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Savana

10'

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

  1. 1678808023
  2. 1678808023
  3. 1678808023
  4. 1678804976
  5. 1678805002
  6. 1678805028
  7. 1678808023
  8. 1678809350
  9. 1678809350
  10. 1678809349
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710839
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP1M1176359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

MANY TO CHOOSE FROM - price includes safety and service, HST and lic extra

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 35,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV200 ca...
 68,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Savana 10'
 60,000 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Jamieson Surplus Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

Call Dealer

519-741-XXXX

(click to show)

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory