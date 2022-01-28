2021 GMC Sierra 2500

$102,006 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,565 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power pedals power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback WIRELESS CHARGING Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Torsion bar front spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 8.5 Aluminum/genuine wood center console trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Aluminum/genuine wood door trim Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims LED Lights Fuel Capacity: 136 L Diameter of tires: 20.0" Suspension Class: Off-Road Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm EZ-lift tailgate SiriusXM Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring UltraSonic front and rear reverse sensing system 6 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights LED spot light Cargo exterior parking camera Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking 4G LTE Premium GMC Infotainment System Audio System Premium Brand : Premium GMC Infotainment System SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Front Head Room : 1,093 mm Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2 Overall Length : 6,352 mm Overall Width : 2,079 mm Overall height: 2,023 mm Wheelbase : 4,037 mm Curb weight: 3,108 kg Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,831 kg

