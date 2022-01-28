$102,006+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$102,006
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Cooled Seats - $618 B/W
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$102,006
+ taxes & licensing
33,565KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252238
- Stock #: UK1909
- VIN: 1GT49REY0MF223183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK1909
- Mileage 33,565 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This GMC Sierra HD brings next level utility and style in a Professional Grade package. This 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 33,565 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, heated rear seats, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Power Pedals.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power pedals
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Privacy glass: Deep
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 8.5
Aluminum/genuine wood center console trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Aluminum/genuine wood door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,659 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Front Hip Room: 1,554 mm
Power extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Rear Leg Room: 1,102 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
UltraSonic front and rear reverse sensing system
6 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
LED spot light
Cargo exterior parking camera
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Braking
4G LTE
Premium GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand : Premium GMC Infotainment System
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Front Head Room : 1,093 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,131 mm
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Overall Length : 6,352 mm
Overall Width : 2,079 mm
Overall height: 2,023 mm
Wheelbase : 4,037 mm
Curb weight: 3,108 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight : 4,831 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2