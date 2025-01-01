Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> An eye-catching Civic EX that blends sporty performance, advanced technology, and outstanding reliability. Powered by a responsive <strong data-start=356 data-end=384>1.5L turbocharged engine</strong>, the Civic EX delivers impressive fuel efficiency while still giving you the punch you want for everyday driving.  Whether youre commuting, traveling, or just cruising around town, the 2021 Honda Civic EX offers the perfect combination of performance, safety, and modern convenience—making it one of the most sought-after sedans in its class.</p><p>Vehicle is running and driving great, will be sold with OEM Alloys.  </p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p><strong>Honda Sensing Safety Suite</strong> – Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Road Departure Mitigation for added confidence on every drive.</p><p><strong>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </strong>– Easy smartphone integration on a bright 7 touchscreen.</p><p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Quick warmth and comfort on cold mornings.</p><p><strong>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</strong> – Normal, wide, and top-down views for safer parking.</p><p> </p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Great Finance Options Available</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-No Additional Fees! </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p>

2021 Honda Civic

111,152 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

EX l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13196777

2021 Honda Civic

EX l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Heated Seats

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13196777
  2. 13196777
  3. 13196777
  4. 13196777
  5. 13196777
  6. 13196777
  7. 13196777
  8. 13196777
  9. 13196777
  10. 13196777
  11. 13196777
  12. 13196777
  13. 13196777
  14. 13196777
  15. 13196777
  16. 13196777
  17. 13196777
  18. 13196777
  19. 13196777
  20. 13196777
  21. 13196777
  22. 13196777
  23. 13196777
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,152KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F73MH011191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,152 KM

Vehicle Description

 An eye-catching Civic EX that blends sporty performance, advanced technology, and outstanding reliability. Powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, the Civic EX delivers impressive fuel efficiency while still giving you the punch you want for everyday driving.  Whether you're commuting, traveling, or just cruising around town, the 2021 Honda Civic EX offers the perfect combination of performance, safety, and modern convenience—making it one of the most sought-after sedans in its class.

Vehicle is running and driving great, will be sold with OEM Alloys.  

Key Features:

Honda Sensing Safety Suite – Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Road Departure Mitigation for added confidence on every drive.

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Easy smartphone integration on a bright 7" touchscreen.

Heated Front Seats – Quick warmth and comfort on cold mornings.

Multi-Angle Rearview Camera – Normal, wide, and top-down views for safer parking.

 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SE 110,133 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman ALL4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman ALL4 141,728 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris conversion for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris conversion 28,000 KM $79,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2021 Honda Civic