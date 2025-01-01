$22,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
EX l Clean Carfax l No accidents l Heated Seats
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,152 KM
Vehicle Description
An eye-catching Civic EX that blends sporty performance, advanced technology, and outstanding reliability. Powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged engine, the Civic EX delivers impressive fuel efficiency while still giving you the punch you want for everyday driving. Whether you're commuting, traveling, or just cruising around town, the 2021 Honda Civic EX offers the perfect combination of performance, safety, and modern convenience—making it one of the most sought-after sedans in its class.
Vehicle is running and driving great, will be sold with OEM Alloys.
Key Features:
Honda Sensing Safety Suite – Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, and Road Departure Mitigation for added confidence on every drive.
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Easy smartphone integration on a bright 7" touchscreen.
Heated Front Seats – Quick warmth and comfort on cold mornings.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera – Normal, wide, and top-down views for safer parking.
Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vendora Credit Inc
