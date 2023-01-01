2021 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,962 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 3 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9975578

9975578 Stock #: 016167

016167 VIN: 2HGFC2F50MH016167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 53,318 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.