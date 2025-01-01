Menu
?? 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD One Owner | Clean | Well-Equipped Exterior Colour: Radiant Red Metallic Interior Colour: Black Cloth Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) History: One Owner | Well Maintained ?? Performance & Efficiency 1.5L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder 190 hp Real-Time AWD with Intelligent Control System Eco Assist System CVT Transmission for smooth and responsive driving Excellent fuel economy approx. 8.1 L/100km combined ??? Honda Sensing® Safety Features Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor ?? Comfort & Convenience Remote Engine Start Heated Front Seats Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto 7 Display Audio System Smart Entry with Walk-Away Auto Lock® Power Moonroof 12-Way Power Drivers Seat ?? Exterior Highlights 19 Gloss Black Alloy Wheels LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights Body-Coloured Door Handles and Mirrors Rear Privacy Tinted Glass ? Clean and well-kept example of Hondas best-selling SUV. A great mix of capability, safety, and value. Let me know if youd like to schedule a test drive or need more info!

2021 Honda CR-V

72,368 KM

Used
72,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H43MH227491

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 55671
  • Mileage 72,368 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

