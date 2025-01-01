$34,300+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD | One Owner | Heated Seats
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$34,300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 55671
- Mileage 72,368 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD One Owner | Clean | Well-Equipped
Exterior Colour: Radiant Red Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Cloth
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
History: One Owner | Well Maintained
?? Performance & Efficiency
1.5L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder 190 hp
Real-Time AWD with Intelligent Control System
Eco Assist System
CVT Transmission for smooth and responsive driving
Excellent fuel economy approx. 8.1 L/100km combined
??? Honda Sensing® Safety Features
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
?? Comfort & Convenience
Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
7 Display Audio System
Smart Entry with Walk-Away Auto Lock®
Power Moonroof
12-Way Power Drivers Seat
?? Exterior Highlights
19 Gloss Black Alloy Wheels
LED Daytime Running Lights & Fog Lights
Body-Coloured Door Handles and Mirrors
Rear Privacy Tinted Glass
? Clean and well-kept example of Hondas best-selling SUV. A great mix of capability, safety, and value.
Let me know if youd like to schedule a test drive or need more info!
Vehicle Features
