Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 8 passenger

Here comes another lovely Honda Pilot EX package with all the right features! This spacious, 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, 8 passenger seating, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), back-up camera, blind-spot camera, sunroof, remote start, cloth interior, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$28,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2021 Honda Pilot

143,915 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS!

2021 Honda Pilot

EX AWD - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 8 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,915KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4203
  • Mileage 143,915 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 8 passenger


Here comes another lovely Honda Pilot EX package with all the right features! This spacious, 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, 8 passenger seating, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, Honda sensing suite: (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control), back-up camera, blind-spot camera, sunroof, remote start, cloth interior, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$28,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Pilot