8 PASSENGER, DVD PLAYER, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! 

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

2021 Honda Pilot

86,897 KM

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot

Touring *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PLAYER*

13137640

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-DVD PLAYER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER, DVD PLAYER, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
2021 Honda Pilot