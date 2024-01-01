Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra HEV Preferred

$23,999 + tax & licensing

Intense Blue 4D Sedan I4 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

102,374 KM

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
102,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AJ6MU005469

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63900A
  • Mileage 102,374 KM

Intense Blue 4D Sedan I4 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Apple CarPlay, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

