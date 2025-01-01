$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid PREFERRED - BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! BSM!
2021 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid PREFERRED - BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,742KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4301
- Mileage 88,742 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Plug-in Hybrid
- Well optioned
Fight increasing fuel costs with this lovely plug-in Hybrid Ioniq Preferred package! This well optioned, fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.6L - 4 cylinder hybrid engine with electric motor (46km range), automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$22,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
*previous daily rental*
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2021 Hyundai IONIQ