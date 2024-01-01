Menu
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

101,115 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 Passenger

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 Passenger

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

101,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE8MU220700

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4752X
  • Mileage 101,115 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
