$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 8 Passenger
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 8 Passenger
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE1MU224040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2021 Hyundai PALISADE