2021 Hyundai PALISADE

73,000 KM

Details Features

Luxury 8 Passenger

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE1MU224040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-XXXX

548-490-3809

