$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred w/Trend Package PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred w/Trend Package PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P64744A
- Mileage 79,435 KM
Vehicle Description
White 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
548-490-3809