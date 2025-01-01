Menu
White 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,435 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

12741120

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package PREFERRED | AWD | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
79,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ8MH313771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P64744A
  • Mileage 79,435 KM

Vehicle Description

White 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe