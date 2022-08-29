2021 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 8 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9240133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,865 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Lane Following Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Dual Climate Controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Driver Attention Warning Forward Collision Avoidance Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance High Beam Asisst Bluelink Connection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.