Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.4L 4-Cylinder AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Stellar Silver

2021 Hyundai Tucson

29,311 KM

Details Description Features

$32,043

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 10793613
  2. 10793613
  3. 10793613
  4. 10793613
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,043

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CALXMU392615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4692
  • Mileage 29,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.4L 4-Cylinder AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Stellar Silver

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited 57,200 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential w/Safety Package for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential w/Safety Package 121,299 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 168,623 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,043

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson