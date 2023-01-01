$32,043+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Trend Package LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
$32,043
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4692
- Mileage 29,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.
LUXURY | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 2.4L 4-Cylinder AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Stellar Silver
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
