2021 Hyundai Tucson

40,868 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL1MU370423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4733
  • Mileage 40,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Hyundai Tucson