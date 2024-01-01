$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # OP4791R
- Mileage 107,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Winter White 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED SUN & LEATHER | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED SUN & LEATHER | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
548-490-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
548-490-3809