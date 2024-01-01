Menu
Winter White 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

107,580 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA41MU324826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4791R
  • Mileage 107,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Winter White 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred PREFERRED SUN & LEATHER | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | PREFERRED SUN & LEATHER | AWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 4D Sport Utility 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, | Apple CarPlay, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2021 Hyundai Tucson