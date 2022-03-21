$37,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Preferred AWD w/Trend
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$37,005
+ taxes & licensing
29,631KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8928694
- Stock #: NK4576A
- VIN: KM8J3CAL5MU324772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4576A
- Mileage 29,631 KM
Vehicle Description
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Full of amazing features, this 2021 Tucson is more than a capable and reliable family SUV, it represents the new wave of modern SUVs. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 29,631 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Preferred AWD w/Trend. This Preferred trim with Trend Package is an excellent choice and comes with larger aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts, a panoramic sunroof and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and much more. You will also receive an 8 way power driver seat, BlueLink with remote start, a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, proximity remote keyless entry with push button start and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.50 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. / Total Obligation of $48359 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Curb weight: 1,612 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,754 L
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2