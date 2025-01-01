Menu
4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2021 Hyundai Venue

15,186 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | LOW MILAGE |

12531472

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | LOW MILAGE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,186KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A39MU107029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4884
  • Mileage 15,186 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility I4 CVT FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2021 Hyundai Venue