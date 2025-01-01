Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><p><strong>10 DAY NO HASSLE REFUND | FIRST OIL CHANGE ON US! | COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX REPORTS | MARKET-BASED PRICING <strong> | <strong>RIGOROUS SELECTION & RECONDITIONING PROCESS</span> WE ONLY KEEP THE GOOD ONES |<strong> ALL-IN PRICING </strong>NO HIDDEN FEES | <strong>YOUR TRADE EXPOSED TO ONLINE AUCTION ACROSS CANADA</strong> ENSURING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR VEHICLE | <strong>WELL BUY YOUR TRADE</strong> EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY FROM US </p> <p>10 day no hassle refund is not available on Corvettes, As-Is and certain luxury/performance vehicles.</p>

2021 Jeep Compass

67,968 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle
13163173

2021 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 13163173
  2. 13163173
  3. 13163173
  4. 13163173
  5. 13163173
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,968KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB6MT556640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 780
  • Mileage 67,968 KM

Vehicle Description


10 DAY NO HASSLE REFUND | FIRST OIL CHANGE ON US! | COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX REPORTS | MARKET-BASED PRICING | RIGOROUS SELECTION & RECONDITIONING PROCESS WE ONLY KEEP THE GOOD ONES | ALL-IN PRICING NO HIDDEN FEES | YOUR TRADE EXPOSED TO ONLINE AUCTION ACROSS CANADA ENSURING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR VEHICLE | WE'LL BUY YOUR TRADE EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US




10 day no hassle refund is not available on Corvettes, As-Is and certain luxury/performance vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Hybrid! | No Accidents | Leather for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Hybrid! | No Accidents | Leather 79,980 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Essential 90,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring As Is Special ! You Certify, You Save!! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country Touring As Is Special ! You Certify, You Save!! 174,127 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2021 Jeep Compass