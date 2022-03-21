Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

9,290 KM

Details Description Features

$71,999

+ tax & licensing
$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland LUX/ADV PROTECH/8 PASS

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland LUX/ADV PROTECH/8 PASS

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

9,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670278
  • Stock #: 54749
  • VIN: 1C4RJKDG6M8117967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect like new condition. No accident 1 owner trade. 8-Passenger. Luxury Tech Group IV. Power driver and passenger seatback massage/heated/ventilated seats. Wirerless charging and wierless CarPlay. Driver and passenger memory. Advanced ProTech Group III. Heads up display. Night vision. Interior rear–facing camera. Intersection collision assist system. Highway assist system. Level 2 Autonomus driving. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. 19 speaker McIntosh audio system. Pedestrian and animal detection. CommandView dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Occupant classification system. Trailer Tow Package. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

