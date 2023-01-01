2021 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 7 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10161990

10161990 Stock #: 55133

55133 VIN: 1C4HJXFG6MW631853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,756 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.