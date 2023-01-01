Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

19,756 KM

Details

$60,999

+ tax & licensing
$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon Safety Pkg/Cold Grp/Nav

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Rubicon Safety Pkg/Cold Grp/Nav

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

19,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161990
  • Stock #: 55133
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG6MW631853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,756 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner off lease no accidents. Incredible condition. Like new. Leather–faced seats w/ Rubicon logo & utility grid. Cold Weather Group. LED Lighting Group. Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group. Safety Group. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with eTorque. Remote proximity keyless entry. Body–colour Freedom Top 3–piece modular hardtop. LT285/70R17C BSW Mud–Terrain tires. 17x7.5–inch Black aluminum wheels with polished lip. Integrated Off–road camera. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

