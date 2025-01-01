Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

79,225 KM

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude *LEATHER*

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude *LEATHER*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,225KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23351
  • Mileage 79,225 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

