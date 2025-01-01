Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED! <br /></span><span style=color: #000000;><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. </span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!<br /></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2021 Jeep Wrangler

79,225 KM

Details Description Features

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude *LEATHER*

Watch This Vehicle
12926777

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Altitude *LEATHER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1756829870
  2. 1756829873
  3. 1756829872
  4. 1756829874
  5. 1756829871
  6. 1756829870
  7. 1756829873
  8. 1756829870
  9. 1756829871
  10. 1756829870
  11. 1756829873
  12. 1756829870
  13. 1756829872
  14. 1756829871
  15. 1756829870
  16. 1756829870
  17. 1756829870
  18. 1756829872
  19. 1756829869
  20. 1756829873
  21. 1756829868
  22. 1756829870
  23. 1756829872
  24. 1756829874
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,225KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,225 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 Lexus NX 250 AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Lexus NX 250 AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* 69,872 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 31,481 KM $38,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo 31,481 KM $38,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2021 Jeep Wrangler