2021 Jeep Wrangler

36,154 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Unlimited Unl Sahara Nav/Adv. Safety

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 54901
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN2MW534097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rare options on this 1 Owner trade. No accidents and extremely well looked after. Cold Weather Group. Heated seats and steering wheel. Remote start system. LED Lighting Group. Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group. Safety Group. Advanced Safety Group. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Forward Collision Warning Plus with Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop.Integrated Off–road camera. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

