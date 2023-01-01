$30,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
38,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10498131
- Stock #: 24055A
- VIN: KNDERCAA3M7111949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24055A
- Mileage 38,999 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8