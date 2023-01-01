Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2021 Kia Seltos

16,609 KM

Details

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA2M7153397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23059
  • Mileage 16,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

