OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2021 Kia Seltos

57,569 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

LX

2021 Kia Seltos

LX

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAAXM7210872

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23061
  • Mileage 57,569 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2021 Kia Seltos