OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2021 Kia Seltos

30,214 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

SX Turbo

SX Turbo

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

30,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA26M7057301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,214 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2021 Kia Seltos