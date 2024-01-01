$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo
2021 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,631KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDETCA21M7228889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,631 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 118,171 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 182,328 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia NIRO L 52,280 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2021 Kia Seltos