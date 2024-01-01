Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2021 Kia Seltos

46,854 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
EX PREMIUM

12027454

EX PREMIUM

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
46,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA7M7150091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P24070
  • Mileage 46,854 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828

Quick Links
