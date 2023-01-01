Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Telluride

99,982 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Kia Telluride

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Telluride

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10126962
  2. 10126962
  3. 10126962
  4. 10126962
  5. 10126962
  6. 10126962
  7. 10126962
  8. 10126962
  9. 10126962
Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10126962
  • Stock #: 23383A
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC0MG138028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23383A
  • Mileage 99,982 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2023 Kia Soul EX PRE...
 7,177 KM
$34,599 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride
99,982 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 82,551 KM
$23,599 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory