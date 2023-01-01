$43,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2021 Kia Telluride
2021 Kia Telluride
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
99,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10126962
- Stock #: 23383A
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC0MG138028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23383A
- Mileage 99,982 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8