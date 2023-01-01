Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus NX

35,398 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus NX

2021 Lexus NX

300 Luxury *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus NX

300 Luxury *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10534296
  • Stock #: 22821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22821
  • Mileage 35,398 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE - ONE OWNER VEHICLE! BLACK ON RED LEATHER!

SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 43,256 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte LX *B...
 114,480 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 89,697 KM
$29,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory