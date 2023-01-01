2021 Mazda CX-30

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 4 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10367493

10367493 Stock #: 22760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 22760

Mileage 49,409 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.