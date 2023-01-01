Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

49,409 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GX AWD *HEATED SEATS*

2021 Mazda CX-30

GX AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

49,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367493
  • Stock #: 22760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22760
  • Mileage 49,409 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Cross-Traffic Alert

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

