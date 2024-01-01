$20,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GPS,Lether,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,360 Camera
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GPS,Lether,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,360 Camera
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek and stylish 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT. This certified pre-owned sedan is in excellent condition and ready to take you on your next adventure. The sleek grey exterior, paired with a luxurious black interior, exudes sophistication. With its 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, this MAZDA3 offers a smooth and efficient driving experience. Don't let the 119,000km on the odometer fool you, this car is still in top shape thanks to its comprehensive maintenance history.
This MAZDA3 is loaded with features that are sure to impress. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry, stay connected with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay, and experience the ultimate comfort with heated seats, heated steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. You'll be navigating with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system.
This pre-owned Mazda MAZDA3 GT is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish ride. Come down to Auto Expo Inc. today for a test drive and see for yourself!
Here are 5 of the MAZDA3 GT's most sizzling features:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- 360 Camera: Experience ultimate visibility and safety with the 360-degree camera system.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628