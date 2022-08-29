$73,005+ tax & licensing
$73,005
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Armada
2021 Nissan Armada
Platinum w/Captain Chairs
32,780KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coulis Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2030
- Mileage 32,780 KM
Vehicle Description
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
This 2021 Nissan Armada offers a refined driving experience with its powerful and smooth drive-train paired with a comfortable and luxurious cabin. This 2021 Nissan Armada is for sale today in Kitchener.
This 2021 Nissan Armada stands proud as the Japanese marque's flagship model, offering both an extremely refined driving experience on the street and superior off-roading capability in the most challenging conditions. The interior is meticulously crafted with premium build materials, with an abundance of technology and generous room to comfortably fit a whole family and cargo. Wherever the road leads, this Nissan Armada is ever-ready to take on the challenge.This SUV has 32,780 kms. It's coulis red pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Armada's trim level is Platinum w/Captain Chairs. The Platinum trim on this Armada comes with some amazing luxury features like remote start, remote keyless entry and window control, intelligent cruise control, rain sensing wipers, under floor cargo space, leather heated and cooled seats, driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Next generation convenience and safety is offered by moving object detection, lane keep assist, forward and reverse emergency braking, and collision and blind spot intervention. Stay connected with dual rear monitors featuring DVD playback and A/V inputs, a front touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system. This Armada is ready to rule the road with aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and a power liftgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Captain Chairs, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rear leveling suspension
Air rear spring
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Captain Chairs
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Surround Audio
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Video player with DVD and digital media
Wheel Diameter: 22
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Diameter of tires: 22.0"
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Wheelbase: 3,076 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,504 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
Grey aluminum rims
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,402 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 17.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 2,030 mm
Overall height: 1,925 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,621 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Leg Room: 719 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,693 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,483 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.9 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 925 mm
Overall Length: 5,306 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Curb weight: 2,742 kg
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV125
