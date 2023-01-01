2021 Nissan Kicks

$25,005 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 4 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463903

9463903 Stock #: UK1962A

UK1962A VIN: 3N1CP5BV5ML468526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fresh Powder

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1962A

Mileage 43,489 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Touch Screen Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 One 12V DC power outlet Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Blind Spot Monitor Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Rear Head Room: 977 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,660 kg Front Head Room: 1,027 mm Fuel Capacity: 41 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm Rear Leg Room: 824 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,217 kg Overall height: 1,609 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights Rear reverse sensing system 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Active Emergency Braking Max cargo capacity: 915 L Rear Collision Mitigation : Moving Object Detection Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm Overall Length : 4,309 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.