2021 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
43,489KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463903
- Stock #: UK1962A
- VIN: 3N1CP5BV5ML468526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,489 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 43,489 kms. It's fresh powder in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S is packed with unbelievable value. Fog lights, power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, and intelligent automatic emergency braking make sure you stay safe on the road while remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected and in the know. All this inside a lovely Nissan Kicks package makes this a great deal. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Active Emergency Braking.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Blind Spot Monitor
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Head Room: 977 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,660 kg
Front Head Room: 1,027 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm
Rear Leg Room: 824 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,217 kg
Overall height: 1,609 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Active Emergency Braking
Max cargo capacity: 915 L
Rear Collision Mitigation : Moving Object Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm
Overall Length : 4,309 mm
