$28,004+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Maxima
SL
2021 Nissan Maxima
SL
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$28,004
+ taxes & licensing
19,158KM
Used
VIN 1N4AA6DV8MC501383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallicallic Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK5100A
- Mileage 19,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Experience what the future holds in this technology-loaded, uber-luxurious Nissan Maxima. This 2021 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Amazing performance and luxury driven features on this 2021 Nissan Maxima gave it an intense, fresh feel. With futuristic, head turning lines that manage to not distract from the Maxima's natural beauty, this sleek luxury sedan feels both perfectly at home and ahead of its time. For the next step in technology and style, take a look at this 2021 Nissan Maxima.This low mileage sedan has just 19,158 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gun metallicallic metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maxima's trim level is SL. This Maxima SL comes very well equipped with a dual panel power moonroof, heated leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, aluminum wheels, intelligent cruise control, intelligent driver alertness monitoring, forward collision warning and emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, LED lighting with intelligent automatic headlamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, front and rear sonar, dual zone automatic climate control, remote start and keyless entry, remote window operation, and ambient interior lighting that provide luxury and driver assistance. The features continue in an amazing infotainment system run by NissanConnect with Navigation, 8 inch touchscreen for infotainment, linked 7 inch display for Advanced Drive-Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, active noise cancellation and sound enhancement, and a Bose premium sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Glass Sunroof
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 8.5
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,340 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Curb weight: 1,623 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Rear Leg Room: 870 mm
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,376 mm
Overall Length: 4,897 mm
Rear Head Room: 910 mm
NissanConnect Services
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Max cargo capacity : 3,149 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
LED low beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,416 mm
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$28,004
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2021 Nissan Maxima