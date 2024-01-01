$23,008+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
2021 Nissan Qashqai
S CVT
2021 Nissan Qashqai
S CVT
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$23,008
+ taxes & licensing
34,593KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1AV3MW311840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK5286A
- Mileage 34,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!
This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 34,593 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S CVT. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
NissanConnect
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Curb weight: 1,513 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,969 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,730 L
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,388 mm
Siri Eyes Free
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)
Overall height: 1,587 mm
Wheelbase : 2,646 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$23,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2021 Nissan Qashqai