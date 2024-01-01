$27,708+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$27,708
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,425KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT3BA1MC714299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2291
- Mileage 39,425 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 39,425 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's pearl white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 39,425 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's pearl white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Lane Keep Assist
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Chrome Trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Curb weight: 1,581 kg
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Wheelbase: 2,706 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,095 kg
Overall Length: 4,648 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)
Left exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)
Right exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD Midnight Edition 93,257 KM $20,008 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 122,390 KM $17,008 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech Manual 121,577 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,708
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2021 Nissan Rogue