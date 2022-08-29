2021 Nissan Rogue

$38,443 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 9 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: UK2045

UK2045 VIN: 5N1AT3BB2MC841037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,903 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Chrome Trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Tires: Width: 235 mm Overall Width: 1,840 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Rear Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm Front Head Room: 995 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L Overall height: 1,689 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Rear Leg Room: 978 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,095 kg Curb weight: 1,601 kg Overall Length: 4,648 mm Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports Front exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) Left exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) Right exterior parking camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Wi-Fi

