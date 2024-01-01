Menu
2021 RAM 1500

58,141 KM

Details Features

$48,806

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Rebel

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$48,806

+ taxes & licensing

58,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT3MN627251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

$48,806

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2021 RAM 1500