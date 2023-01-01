$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10344807
- Stock #: C1130
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT0MS501130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3