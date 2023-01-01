Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

64,806 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT, Crew Cab, HEMI, Back-Up-Camera, P. Seats,4X4

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT, Crew Cab, HEMI, Back-Up-Camera, P. Seats,4X4

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373265
  • Stock #: 642319
  • VIN: 3C6RR7LT2MG642319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 64,806 KM

Vehicle Description

V8, HEMI, 4X4, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Back-Up Camera, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Am/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Boxliner, Towing Package, P. Seats, Keyless Entry, Folding Mirrors, Only 64,806 Kms, Asking $39,995 Certified and Balance of Factory Powertrain Warranty. 5 Years 100,000 Kms Factory Warranty From 2021.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

