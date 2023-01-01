$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT, Crew Cab, HEMI, Back-Up-Camera, P. Seats,4X4
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10373265
- Stock #: 642319
- VIN: 3C6RR7LT2MG642319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 64,806 KM
Vehicle Description
V8, HEMI, 4X4, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Back-Up Camera, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Am/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Boxliner, Towing Package, P. Seats, Keyless Entry, Folding Mirrors, Only 64,806 Kms, Asking $39,995 Certified and Balance of Factory Powertrain Warranty. 5 Years 100,000 Kms Factory Warranty From 2021.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.