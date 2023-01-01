$39,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Warlock Nav/Roof/Alpine
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
94,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT4MS559421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Utility Group. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Rear power sliding window. Power sunroof. Sport performance hood. Black tubular side steps. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
