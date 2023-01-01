Menu
<html><body>Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Utility Group. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Rear power sliding window. Power sunroof. Sport performance hood. Black tubular side steps. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control.</body></html>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

94,437 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT4MS559421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Utility Group. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Rear power sliding window. Power sunroof. Sport performance hood. Black tubular side steps. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

