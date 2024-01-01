Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

60,974 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Warlock Nav/Tow/Roof

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Warlock Nav/Tow/Roof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG0MS578891

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 60,974 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner trade in. Incredidible condition and equipement. 20X9.0 Semi–Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels. Technology Package. Electronics Convenience Group. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Heated steering wheel. Utility Group. Rear power sliding window. Power sunroof. Sport performance hood. 121–litre (26.6–gallon) fuel tank. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Class IV hitch receiver.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 RAM 1500 Classic