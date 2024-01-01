$35,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT Warlock Nav/Tow/Roof
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG0MS578891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,974 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner trade in. Incredidible condition and equipement. 20X9.0 Semi–Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels. Technology Package. Electronics Convenience Group. Heated Seats & Wheel Group. Heated steering wheel. Utility Group. Rear power sliding window. Power sunroof. Sport performance hood. 121–litre (26.6–gallon) fuel tank. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Class IV hitch receiver.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
