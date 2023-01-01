$52,999+ tax & licensing
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2021 RAM 2500
2021 RAM 2500
ProMaster High Roof 159" Wheelbase
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
121,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10075539
- Stock #: 55088
- VIN: 3C6LRVDGXME532335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 55088
- Mileage 121,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4