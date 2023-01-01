$82,998+ tax & licensing
$82,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2021 RAM 2500
Limited Crew Diesel
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 55039
- VIN: 3C6UR5SL8MG544184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,627 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
