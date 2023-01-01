Menu
2021 RAM 2500

68,627 KM

$82,998

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Limited Crew Diesel

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110747
  • Stock #: 55039
  • VIN: 3C6UR5SL8MG544184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine. Natura Plus leather front vented bucket seats. Power sunroof. Clearance lamps. Anti–spin differential rear axle. Surround View Camera System. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Remote start system. Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection. Power adjustable pedals with memory. Second–row heated seats. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

