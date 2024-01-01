Menu
2021 Subaru Forester

95,765 KM

$25,750

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience AWD *EyeSight*

2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience AWD *EyeSight*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,765KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23070
  • Mileage 95,765 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, LOADED!

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes: Pre-Collision Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering Assist, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and MORE!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2021 Subaru Forester